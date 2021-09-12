Sharpay Market Cap Hits $631,879.89 (S)

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Sharpay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sharpay has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Sharpay has a total market cap of $631,879.89 and $1,706.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00078192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00129315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00181128 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.60 or 0.07277267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,601.98 or 0.99073931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.00938511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Sharpay Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay . Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io

Buying and Selling Sharpay

