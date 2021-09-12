Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1,616.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.75 or 0.00012778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00127655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00181659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,867.89 or 0.99649524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.03 or 0.07193744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00909891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

