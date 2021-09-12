SHIELD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. SHIELD has a market cap of $115,279.73 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,025.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.68 or 0.07341769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.58 or 0.01402718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.00395934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00125319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.33 or 0.00558184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.22 or 0.00480218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00340300 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

