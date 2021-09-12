Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $684.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.