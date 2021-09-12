ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 890.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,938,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,413.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,632 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

Shares of SWAV opened at $217.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -142.22 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

