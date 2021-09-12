Shopping Price Reaches $48.36 on Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $45.20 million and $986,685.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $48.36 or 0.00106881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00080398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00128156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00182012 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,338.16 or 1.00207182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.92 or 0.07251554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.04 or 0.00926169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 934,645 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

