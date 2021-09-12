Showcase (SHO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $433,300.78

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $433,300.78 and approximately $78,049.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00128867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00181443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,922.87 or 1.00956456 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.72 or 0.07300250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.62 or 0.00957663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

