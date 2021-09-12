Simple Software Solutions Reaches Market Cap of $115,514.06 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $115,514.06 and $15.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,023,624 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

