Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSD stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $119.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

