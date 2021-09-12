SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.75 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001147 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $457.94 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00163467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044647 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

