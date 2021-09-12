SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Head-To-Head Comparison

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiTime and Ambarella’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $116.16 million 36.07 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -378.95 Ambarella $222.99 million 24.38 -$59.79 million ($1.69) -87.76

SiTime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambarella, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SiTime and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ambarella 1 3 10 0 2.64

SiTime currently has a consensus price target of $204.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.18%. Ambarella has a consensus price target of $133.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.88%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than Ambarella.

Volatility and Risk

SiTime has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -0.14% -0.11% -0.09% Ambarella -17.76% -9.83% -8.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiTime beats Ambarella on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

