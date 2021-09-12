Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.38.

SIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIX opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.