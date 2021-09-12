Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

