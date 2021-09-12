Skycoin (SKY) Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $26.85 million and $488,366.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002825 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00080398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00128156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00182012 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,338.16 or 1.00207182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.92 or 0.07251554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.04 or 0.00926169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

