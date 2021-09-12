SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,507 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of SkyWest worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

