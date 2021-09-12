SmartCash (SMART) 1-Day Volume Hits $502,360.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $502,360.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,565.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.22 or 0.07405208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $650.78 or 0.01428221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.30 or 0.00400093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00127573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00555706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00483879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00341649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006714 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

