SmartKey Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $47.70 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartKey has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

