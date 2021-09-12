Smartlands Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $122,799.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.89 or 0.00012820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $30.04 million and approximately $122,799.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00163262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044581 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

SLT is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.