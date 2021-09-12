Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Tops $705,151.33

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Smartshare has a market cap of $705,151.33 and approximately $18,888.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00130515 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00026458 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.