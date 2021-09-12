Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stake Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,634 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

