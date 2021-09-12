Smoothy Price Reaches $0.19 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $971,478.37 and approximately $650,335.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00129709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00182555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.05 or 1.00048128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.93 or 0.07257328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.00956234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

