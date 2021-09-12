Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for 1.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after buying an additional 270,632 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 29.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 24.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $4,836,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

SNAP stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,356,079.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,162,292 shares of company stock valued at $375,106,093.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

