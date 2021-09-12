SnowGem Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004131 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 219.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 95.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

