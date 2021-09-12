SnowSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,546.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00013350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $9,546.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00080772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00127052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00181402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,106.85 or 1.00288615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.12 or 0.07201708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00910855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

