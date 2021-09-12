SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Reaches $6.52 on Top Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $6.52 or 0.00014164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $6,262.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00071411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00129749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00186974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.49 or 0.07311171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,041.23 or 0.99989856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.94 or 0.00927198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003016 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

