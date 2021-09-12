Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $55.78. 1,792,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,350. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 671,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 253,467 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

