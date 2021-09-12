Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Sohu.com worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $896.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOHU shares. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

