Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report sales of $9.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $13.70 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 349.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million.

SLGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

SLGL stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $203.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

