SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $268.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.93 and its 200 day moving average is $264.63. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,688,424 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.