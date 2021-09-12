Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce $31.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $20.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $126.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $137.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.2% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 611,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 145,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $1,979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 169.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

SOI opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.48 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

