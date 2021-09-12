SONM (BEP-20) Hits One Day Volume of $1.48 Million (SNM)

SONM (BEP-20) (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM (BEP-20) has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $1.48 million worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00160779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044494 BTC.

SONM (BEP-20) Profile

SONM (BEP-20) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,999 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

