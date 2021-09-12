Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SON opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

