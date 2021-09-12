Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,147 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 60,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SON. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

SON stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

