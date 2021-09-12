South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. South Jersey Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.18% of South Jersey Industries worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 363.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $625,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $343,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 524.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 252,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 212,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 211.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.60. 1,148,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,429. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

