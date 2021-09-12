Spaceswap (MILK2) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00184266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,821.71 or 0.99888625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.45 or 0.07284154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.74 or 0.00960786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

