SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) & Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Critical Comparison

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.15 $3.37 million N/A N/A Fiverr International $189.51 million 34.13 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,061.59

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International.

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SPAR Group and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57

Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $231.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.18%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.87% 12.28% 5.20% Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Fiverr International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

