SparkPoint Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $675,792.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00080772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00127052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00181402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,106.85 or 1.00288615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.12 or 0.07201708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00910855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

