SparkPoint Fuel Price Hits $0.0650 on Top Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $785,591.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00071411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00129749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00186974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.49 or 0.07311171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,041.23 or 0.99989856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.94 or 0.00927198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003016 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.