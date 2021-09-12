SparksPay Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $39,885.72 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000659 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,528,367 coins and its circulating supply is 10,413,425 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

