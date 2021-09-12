Spartan Protocol Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $35.68 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00080772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00127052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00181402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,106.85 or 1.00288615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.12 or 0.07201708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00910855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 83,101,760 coins and its circulating supply is 75,020,479 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

