SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.18 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $185.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

