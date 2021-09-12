SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 227,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 197,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

