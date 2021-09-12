SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 189.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,302 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

