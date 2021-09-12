SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Position Increased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,650 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 231,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,665,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,167 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

