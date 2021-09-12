SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.21 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

