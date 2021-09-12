SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,563 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

