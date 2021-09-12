SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $329,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,002,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,030. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.