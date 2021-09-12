Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $38,065.45 and approximately $1,934.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.20 or 0.00395832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

