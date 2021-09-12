Spendcoin (SPND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00152381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00043972 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

