Splintershards (SPS) Trading 33.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $30.65 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFuel (SFUEL) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

